Clown mask wearing armed robber's raid on McDonald's foiled by police 'getting a cuppa' - National

A CLOWN mask wearing armed robber's attempted raid on a fast-food restaurant was foiled by police officers who had stopped to get a cup of tea.

The suspect, who was carrying a kitchen knife, entered the McDonald’s in Alvis Retail Park in Earlsdon, Coventry at 12.30am yesterday.

The man, who had his face covered by a clown mask, threatened staff at the outlet but was tackled by police officers who were in the restaurant getting a cup of tea.

Coventry Police tweeted: ‘He was stopped in his tracks by two of our officers who'd nipped in for a cuppa!’

No-one was injured during the incident and no money taken.

Zachery Ryan, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery. He is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today.