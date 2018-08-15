Co-op store targeted by ram-raiders trying to steal a cash machine

A STORE has been closed for the day after two vehicles were driven into its front late last night.

The incident in Milton Road, Cowplain, happened at 12.30am today.

Police say the raiders were attempting to steal a cash machine but failed.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Extensive damage was caused to the front of the store but nothing was stolen.’

It is the latest in a string of ram raids targeting cash machines, including one at the Co-op in Clanfield last month.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44180308552.