Coastguard stops search for possible person in water off Hayling Island

THE search for a possible person in the water has been called off, according to the UK Coastguard.

A woman was rescued from under Langstone Bridge on Saturday, December 14 – after believing she saw someone else in the water.

Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island

Following an extensive search by emergency services, a second person has not been found.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: ‘The search for a possible person in the water at Langstone Harbour has been terminated pending further information.

‘Just before 1:25pm on Saturday, December 14, HM Coastguard received a report of possibly two people in the water at Langstone Harbour. Shortly afterwards, one person was rescued and taken to hospital.

‘A Coastguard helicopter, four lifeboats, three coastguard rescue teams, Hampshire Police and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service all extensively searched the area for the possible second person, with nothing found.’

Local experts from the Langstone Sailing Club told The News the second person may have actually been a seal, which looks similar to a human head when bobbing in the water.

