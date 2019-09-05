Cocaine dealer from Fareham caught on video flaunting £8,000 in cash jailed for four years

A DRUG dealer operating at a high level who flaunted his earnings in a video where he beamed while showing off a wedge of £8,000 in cash has been brought back down to earth with a bang – after being jailed.

Fareham drug pusher Wesley Dujon, 35, was busted by police after a raid at his partner’s address in April 2017 where 29 grams of cocaine, with a street value of nearly £3,000, was found.

Wesley Dujon was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for four years

Cops also seized cash of £830, scales, seven mobile phones and deals’ lists at the address, along with 408 grams of a powder called benzocaine used to bulk up the high purity cocaine.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Dujon, working under high Albanian operators, was selling large quantities of the Class A drug - with one deal thought to be up to nearly £26,000.

Prosecutor Martyn Booth said: ‘It was drug dealing at a high level of a high amount and no doubt a high income.

‘(Dujon) got into this through an Albanian individual. There was talk about what he charged and messages between them.’

The defendant was reaping the rewards of his dealing – shown by a video of him ‘showing off’ his earnings on his phone.

‘There was a movie found showing him and his girlfriend showing off a large bundle of cash amounting to £8,350 where Mr Dujon is heard saying “boom”. He was clearly very happy about having that amount of cash,’ Mr Booth added.

The court heard how Dujon had previous convictions for violent offences but ‘curiously’ nothing for drugs apart from a caution for ecstasy in 2003.

Defending, Daniel Reilly, admitted Dujon had played a ‘significant role’ in the drug dealing network. ‘The Albanian was clearly the individual he had to report to but (Dujon) was clearly performing a role in the chain of command,’ he said.

The barrister told the court how Dujon had made an attempt on his life after receiving death threats following previous unrelated allegations which have since been dropped.

‘He is petrified by individuals he doesn’t even know who say they will take his life when he goes into custody,’ he said.

Judge David Melville QC sent Dujon, of Fairfield Avenue, Fareham, to four years jail for ‘dealing substantially in drugs’.

A youth who cannot be named was also found guilty to supplying a Class A drug - the same offence Dujon admitted. The youth was granted an extension of a referral order.