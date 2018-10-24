Collection tin stolen from Gosport charity shop as burglars strike twice in the early hours

HEARTLESS thugs stole a collection tin after forcing their way into a Gosport charity shop.

The item is among those missing after burglars carried out an ‘untidy search’ of the Barnados store in Whitworth Road at about 1.15am today.

Whitworth Road, in Gosport. Picture: Google Street View

Police said raiders rifled through the shop and its store room before they received a report of the incident seven minutes later.

Officers also confirmed a second burglary was reported at 2.41am at a residential property in Forton Road.

A male suspect gained access to the property after damaging a front door panel, but ran off after being ‘disturbed’ by a resident. Nothing was stolen.

The incidents come after Queen’s Parade News in Gosport was targeted by thieves who stole three charity boxes earlier this month.

Forton Road in Gosport. Picture: Google Street View

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have information on the crimes.

Anyone with information on this morning’s incidents should call officers on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180399497.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.