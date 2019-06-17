COMMENT: It’s time for a rethink over ‘community’ punishments

Here is a genuine quandary. Where exactly do you draw the line when it comes to crime sentencing?

Of course all law-abiding citizens want see the strong arm of the law come to the fore when a criminal is caught butt now Hampshire Police has come under fire for letting thousands of offenders escape prosecution for crimes as serious as robbery, drug trafficking and possession of offensive weapons.

This verdict in certain crimes is known as a ‘community resolution’ and a BBC investigation has shown that since 2014, the county’s police force has resolved almost 18,900 crimes with a community resolution including 52 community resolutions for sex offences between 2014 and 2018, 10 for robbery – a crime which can carry a life sentence – 996 for drug offences and 4,435 of the orders for violent crimes.

Police say these community resolutions were used sparingly to handle ‘low-level’ offending – with a high number involving first-time offenders or youngsters.

To be fair, we cannot simply sit back and condemn the police for using this type of punishment. Take a look back over the past couple of years and reflect on how much has been taken away from our seemingly ever-diminishing thin blue line in both cash and personnel and it’s little wonder that an ever growing caseload has to be sorted as quickly as possible.

However, these measures have now been condemned by many and Hampshire Victim Support says resolutions could be effective for low-level offences ‘as long as the views of the victims’ were ‘firmly taken into account’ but very concerning and completely inappropriate for community resolutions to be used in cases where a serious crime has been committed, such as a sexual offence. Wise words indeed and it’s to be hoped that the debate widens for every crime victim’s p eac e of mind.