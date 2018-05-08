Commissioner ‘delighted’ to support electric car plan

CRIME commissioner Michael Lane has backed the electric car initiative at Hampshire police.

Mr Lane, Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, said the new police investigation centre in Airport Service Road will have charging points. He said: ‘I am delighted to support this innovative investment, which will provide long-term cost savings for the public as well as opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint – something that clearly matters to local communities.

‘As part of the initiative, my estates team has ensured that the design for the new Eastern police investigation centre under construction includes charging points for new electric police vehicles.’