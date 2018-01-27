Commissioner ‘vetoed’ axe

THE crime commissioner said he wielded a personal ‘veto’ to stop Hampshire police’s marine unit being axed.

Michael Lane said at yesterday’s meeting that Hampshire police did have a plan to axe the 10-strong marine unit.

But he said he personally intervened to stop this from happening.

Mr Lane said: ‘It was my personal veto that said this would not happen, that the marine unit should be protected and look to make it sustainable for the future. And that may include change.’

On Monday Hampshire police said a paper would be considered at yesterday’s meeting about disbanding the marine unit.

But two hours later the force apologised and said this was incorrect. The unit is set to lose two posts in budget cuts.