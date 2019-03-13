Community in shock after boy, 14, is arrested on suspicion of attacking child on Portsmouth cycle path 

DETECTIVES were last night interrogating a schoolboy after a 14-year-old was attacked so viciously he needed hospital treatment.

The teenage victim from Portsmouth was assaulted in Moneyfield Avenue, Copnor, at about 7.45pm, on Monday evening.

Officers were turning people away from the street for hours following the attack on the 14-year-old boy. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Police yesterday said he was in a ‘serious but stable’ condition and that a 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detectives don’t believe a weapon was used in the attack, close to Ocean Retail park, a spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said.

The incident shocked those living and working in the ‘normally quiet’ area.

Alison Dixon, an employee at Pets at Home, and was stunned when officers ordered her to avoid the road when she arrived for work.

She said: ‘I got here just after 5am and there was lots of shouting by police, saying “don’t cross the road!”. I didn’t want to get involved so I stayed in my car for a bit.

‘You don’t expect anything like that at 5am round here. It’s normally quite quiet when I come into work.’

Throughout the morning, police enforcing a cordon were seen stopping dozens of children on their way to school from entering the road.

Sandra Churcher, 60, lives in Moneyfield Avenue. She said: ‘I have lived here for about 25 years and have never seen anything like this.’

Councillor Jeanette Smith, cabinet member for resources at Portsmouth City Council and one of the area’s ward councillors, was appalled at the attack.

She said: ‘Any attack on anybody, in any residential street, is a disgraceful act by the perpetrator

‘What this shows is that austerity and cutting any police provision is causing some problems.’

The attack is the latest in a string of violent incidents to hit Portsmouth in recent weeks.

Last month a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in Hudson Road, Southsea, leading to four men from London being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Then, just days later, a police officer was stabbed in the back while he patrolled near Stamshaw Park. A 19-year-old has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The surge in violent crime has prompted calls to Westminster to pump in more cash into Hampshire policing.

Cash-strapped police are to set make cuts of £10m in the next three years – £90m has been slashed since 2011/12.

However, the police precept for 2019/20 was increased by £24 a year to raise £16m and recruit 210 officers, 65 investigators and new PCSOs.

But Cllr Smith said the previous decline in police numbers, combined with wider austerity measures affecting city services, had created a sense of ‘hopelessness’ among young people, leading some towards a life of violence and crime.

‘The younger generation feel like they have nothing to do, nothing to hope for,’ she said. ‘We need to pick up this generation and say “yes, you are worth something”. We need to think “what can we do to make this generation feel valued?”.’

Anyone with information on the attack in Moneyfield Avenue should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference 44190086029.