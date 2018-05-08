Community probation offenders put in hours

PEOPLE on probation have contributed work that would have been worth around £135,000

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company said offenders working in the community have put in about 17,000 hours in the first quarter of 2018.

Counted hours include those contributed when offenders have been sentenced by courts.

The firm said with the national wage at £7.83 the hours equated to £135,000 worth of work.

Stephen Czajewski, chief executive of HIOW CRC, said: ‘Community payback provides a tough, effective and visible punishment requiring people to undertake challenging work while giving something back to communities where they live.

‘It also provides an opportunity for people to turn their experience into a positive one by picking up new skills that can help them towards paid employment and leading more stable, positive and crime-free lives.’