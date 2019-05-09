‘Complex and detailed’ probe into ‘criminal and sexual’ exploitation of Portsmouth teenagers   

DETECTIVES are working to unravel the mystery surrounding the criminal and sexual exploitation of children in the city.

Few details have been released by Hampshire police into Operation Skycap since last August when officers arrested six boys and three men ranging in ages from 13 to 29 from Portsmouth and Havant.

The force did not say how many of those arrested remained under investigation, if there had been further arrests or how many alleged victims were involved in the ‘complex and detailed investigation’.

Last summer raids were carried out in Cosham and Havant.

A spokeswoman said: ‘A number of victims have been identified and are being supported and safeguarded by the local authority, police and other agencies.

‘Additionally a number of people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

‘We’d encourage anyone who thinks they have information to help with the investigation to contact us, or somebody else that is in a position of trust, such as a social worker or support worker.

‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Skycap. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

‘Children’s Services at Portsmouth City Council also has a dedicated phone number to report concerns relating to the welfare of young people in the city, (023) 9243 7645.’

