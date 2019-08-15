Concern after Portsmouth man reported missing - and he may have left in his car

A MAN from Portsmouth has been reported missing after last being seen yesterday evening.

Police officers say they are ‘concerned’ for the welfare of 53-year-old Andrew Deacon, who was last seen in the Sparrowhawk Close area of Portsmouth at 8pm on Wednesday, August 14.

Andrew is white, 5ft 9in tall and has a stocky build with a large stomach.

He has short, greyish hair and may have taken his car with him – a black Ford Fiesta Zetec, with a license plate ending in OLK.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are concerned for Andrew’s welfare, and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for him and report any sightings to us.

‘If you have seen Andrew, or know where he is, please call us on 101, quoting incident 595 of today’s date [15/08/19].’

‘Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.’

