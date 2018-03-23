‘Concern’ as girl, 16, missing from Fareham

Have your say

A TEENAGER has been reported missing from Fareham.

Police are investigating after 16-year-old Hang Thi was reported missing today.

She was last seen in the Stubbington Lane area and police believe she could be with a Vietnamese man.

Officers have described her as Vietnamese and slim with reddish hair, and she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue top.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Officers are conducting enquiries to locate her, but also need the public’s help to find her as we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.’

Anyone who has seen someone matching her description – or has information on her whereabouts – should call police on 101, quoting 44180108789.