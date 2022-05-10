Hampshire Constabulary is asking for help finding 61-year-old James Ward, who was last seen at around 11am today (May 10) in Kanes Hill.

In a Facebook page, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and enquiries are currently being carried out to locate him.

‘We are also turning to the public for assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Ward. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘James is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and was wearing a black t-shirt, blue blazer and jeans.