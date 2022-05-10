Hampshire Constabulary is asking for help finding 61-year-old James Ward, who was last seen at around 11am today (May 10) in Kanes Hill.
In a Facebook page, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and enquiries are currently being carried out to locate him.
‘We are also turning to the public for assistance.
‘James is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and was wearing a black t-shirt, blue blazer and jeans.
‘If you have seen James, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 879 of today's date.’