"Concerned" police search for two missing teenagers believed to have travelled to Portsmouth from Dorset
Byron, 14, and Mia, 13, disappeared last Friday morning in Bournemouth (September 12). They were last spotted in Northcote Road at roughly 8.20am.
Police Constable Ben McSorley, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Byron and Mia’s welfare, and we are keen to locate them as soon as possible and make sure they are OK. I am keen to hear from anyone who has any information regarding their whereabouts.
“I would also like to appeal directly to the two teenagers that if they see this, please make contact with us or your loved ones and let us know where you are. We all just want to make sure that you are all right.”
Byron is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, and with mousey brown hair short at the sides and long at the top. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and carrying a black rucksack.
Mia is described as 5ft 6ins, of slim build, and with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white polo top, black shorts, white socks and black trainers. They are both believed to be together and may have travelled to areas around Southampton and Portsmouth.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 55250136221, or by contacting Dorset police online.