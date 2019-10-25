CONCERNS are mounting over the safety of a 44-year-old man who disappeared from his family home.

Nigel Bulley – who is also goes by the name of John Taylor – was last seen in Longmead Gardens, Havant, at about 8am today.

Nigel Bulley, 44, of Havant has been missing since this morning. Photo: Hampshire police

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘His family are growing increasingly concerned as this is out of character for Nigel.’

Mr Bulley is white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with short, dyed black hair. He also has a large scar on his left forearm.

Police said he was believed to have been wearing black shoes, grey denim jeans, red t-shirt and possibly a black hooded top and black raincoat.

An official from Hampshire police added: ‘Nigel is known to have links with the Bognor Regis area of Sussex, so if you have friends and family there, then please let them know.’

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 44190382702.