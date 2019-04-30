‘Concerns' over missing Waterlooville man 

A WATERLOOVILLE man has gone missing leading to concerns over his welfare.

Paul Vokes, 48, was last seen at 9.30pm on Monday where he was thought to be getting into a silver Ford Mondeo, registration plate LG53 JYX.

He’s described as 5ft, stocky build with short mousey brown hair. He wears glasses and has a tattoo of the word ‘Dad’ on his upper left arm and the word ‘Mason’ on his right arm.

‘Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or anyone who thinks they know where he is to call police,’ a police spokesperson said.

Call police on 101 quoting 44190148154 with any information.​​​​​​​​​​