Concerns raised over safety of missing Gosport woman Shannon Noakes

FEARS are mounting over the safety of a woman who went missing from her home over the weekend.

Police are appealing for help in finding Shannon Noakes, who disappeared from her family home in Gosport.

Shannon Noakes, 23, went missing from her Gosport family home over the weekend. She was last seen on Sunday at 11.30pm, police said. Photo: Hampshire Constabulary

The 23-year-old has not been seen since 11.30pm on Sunday, police have said.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary is now urging the public for help in finding her.

The official said: ‘We believe Shannon will still be in the local area, however we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.’

Shannon is described as white, of small/slim build, 5ft 4in with light brown/blonde shoulder-length hair.

Officers added she was last seen wearing a large, royal blue coat and brown boots similar to Ugg boots.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts, should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 44170470421.