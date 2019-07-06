Conman pretending to be roofer in Havant barges into home of 83-year-old to steal wallet

POLICE have warned people to be on their guard after a conman, pretending to be a roofer, barged into a pensioner’s home to steal his wallet.

The suspect knocked on the door of the 83-year-old victim’s home in Middle Park Way, Havant, on Tuesday, July 2, claiming the elderly man’s roof was damaged and saying he could repair it.

But once the door was opened, he pushed past the victim, stealing his wallet and loose change from inside drawers before leaving.

The suspect was a white male, aged between 35 – 45, around six foot tall and of average build.

Anyone who has experienced something similar or who have any information about this crime, should call police on 101, quoting reference 44190232185.

Police have since issued advice to residents on how to deal with unexpected callers.

A spokesman from the force said: ‘Always be on your guard when anyone you’re not expecting – a man, woman or even a child - turns up at your door. An honest face or good story can hide a trick to get into your home.

Other advice includes keeping properties locked, even when at home, thinking before you answer the door to an unexpected guest, and putting the chain or door bar on first before opening the door.

People should also be wary of bogus callers should never agree to have work done by someone who is ‘just passing’ and examine identification cards carefully of all people claiming to be public service employees.

If you suspect someone calling at your home to be suspicious, call 999.