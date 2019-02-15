Conmen on the prowl are targeting pensioners 

PENSIONERS are being targeted by fraudsters attempting to dupe them into handing over their card details, police last night warned.

A suspected conman reportedly approached a man in his 80s from Warsash. The victim handed over his bank card to the male but refused to give out the PIN and called the police.

The fraudster was Asian, aged between 18 and 20, 6ft tall, with short dark hair and a moustache.

Police also said a similar incident took place in Hamble. On this occasion, the victim also called officers. However, in Southampton a man in his 80s handed over his card and PIN before £900 was spent from his account.