Conmen on the prowl in Fareham in new water board scam, police warn

CONMEN are pretending to be water board engineers in a bid to sneak into homes and steal property, police have warned.

Officers are warning residents living in Fareham of the scam. It follows several similar reports of a man targeting people living in Gosport.

The crook claims there is a water leak in the road and needs to gain access to the property in order to lower the water pressure, police say.

But PCSO Ian Wright said: ‘This has been proved to be a scam and it is believed that he intended to steal items from within.

‘This technique used to gain entry – sometimes implying a sense of urgency – may well present itself to you, a neighbour or a relative.’

He is urging residents to always request to see ID and check details at the door.

Residents with concerns can ask for the person’s name and company, and then check with the firm in question.

People are also being reminded they don’t have to answer their doors.

To report a scam call 101, or if urgent, call 999.