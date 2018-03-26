Conviction after man knocks down officer

Have your say

A DRIVER who hit a traffic officer with his vehicle has been sentenced.

Michael Woods appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday charged with driving without due car and attention and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Woods, from Waterlooville, was given a £500 fine and nine points on his licence.

For actual bodily harm he was given a community order, two years supervision and 20 rehabilitation days.

On November 8, Woods was driving his Nissan Navara on the A3(M) when he pulled over on the hard shoulder to use his mobile.

Traffic officer Stuart MacKay and a colleague approached Woods who, without warning, left the scene at speed, striking Mr MacKay to the ground and knocking him unconscious.

A member of the public chased Woods to inform him that he had hit someone.

Woods was said to be abusive and denies colliding with the Highways England Traffic Officer, despite the incident being recorded on a dash cam.

Mr MacKay suffered a concussion and severe soft tissue damage. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Officer Stuart Mackay said: ‘I’m an extremely lucky person and thankfully my injuries weren’t too severe.

‘Working on road is a potentially dangerous job and I ask drivers to respect my colleagues that are here to help drivers when they need us.’