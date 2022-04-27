This conviction is hoped to send a ‘stark message’ about road safety, said a county police constable.

Ben Hanlan, 22, was convicted after the Volkswagen Polo he was driving collided with a foal nearby to Beaulieu Road between midnight on August 27 and 3.30am on August 28.

He then fled the scene without reporting the incident to local agisters or to the police.

The court heard how Hanlan had believed that he had hit a deer at the time of the collision, but did not stop to determine these facts.

The injured pony was located by an agister the following day, having sadly suffered two broken front legs as a result of the accident.

It is then thought that the pony continued to wander for several hours on the stumps of her bones.

The pony was dispatched humanely.

Hanlan, from Leeds, pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident and was disqualified from driving for a period of six months and ordered to pay £85 court costs.

PC Matt Thelwell, wildlife and rural crime officer, said: ‘Sadly, this is an incident which was wholly avoidable, but resulted in a foal having to be euthanised due to the severity of its injuries.

‘The driver is lucky that in this situation, he did not suffer serious injuries himself, or worse, but that could have been a real possibility in a different scenario.

‘Driving above the speed limit, especially during hours of darkness, can have devastating consequences.

‘Sadly, there have been a number of high-profile animal deaths on New Forest roads over the last 18 months; but these needn’t have happened if motorists been travelling within the speed limit or driving appropriately for the conditions.

‘This conviction hopefully sends out a stark message about the importance of driving safely, and within the law, across New Forest roads, but also that no one is above the law.