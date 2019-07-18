Corhampton murder: Victim's cause of death confirmed as police make more arrests

Have your say

A MAN who was found dead in a car died as a result of shotgun wounds, a post-mortem has confirmed.

The body of Gurinderjit Rai, from Eastleigh, was discovered in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton on Saturday morning.

Gurinderjit Rai's cause of death has been confirmed

It has been confirmed that the 41-year-old died as a result of shotgun wounds.

Police have said that they believe this was a targeted incident.

A total of six people have now been arrested as part of this investigation.

A 25-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, all from Winchester, and a 31-year-old man from Eastleigh, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have all been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

A 31-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

A sixth person, a 31-year-old man from Winchester, was arrested early this morning (Thursday 18 July) on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He remains in police custody.

Police have also charged a man under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) as part of this investigation.

The charge relates to the failure to disclose access codes to an electronic device as requested by police under RIPA.

Aston Hannis, 28, of Woolford Close, Winchester, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 18 July).

Information, including dashcam footage, can also be uploaded via this link here

People can call the 101 non-emergency number, quoting Operation Coach.

Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.