Coroner told police are testing seized drugs as inquests are opened into Mutiny Festival deaths

INQUESTS into the deaths of Tommy Cowan and Georgia Jones who died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival have been opened this morning.

The short hearing held at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court heard brief details leading up to the pair’s tragic death.

Georgia Jones and Tommy Cowan

Detective Constable Alastair Charnley told coroner David Horsley that information suggested both Georgia, 18, and dad-of-one Tommy, 20, took two ecstasy pills on Saturday.

They both fell ill at the music festival on King George V Playing Fields, in Cosham, and were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where they later died.

Det Con Charnley told the hearing: ‘On May 26, we were made aware that a female had fallen seriously ill and taken to QA Hospital.

‘Enquiries established she had become ill at Mutiny.

‘Georgia was treated by emergency medical staff but lost her life at 8.26pm.

‘Information suggests she took two pills of ecstasy, also known as MDMA, of her own free will at the music festival.

‘Hospital staff felt her death may be connected to the use of the drugs.

‘Police are looking into how she died, why she died, what drugs she took and where it came from.’

Speaking about the circumstances surrounding dad-of-one Tommy’s death, Det Con Charnley added: ‘Police were made aware a male had become seriously ill in similar circumstances. He was taken to QA Hospital after becoming ill at Mutiny.

‘He was treated by medical emergency staff but lost his life at 11.05pm.

‘Tommy had consumed two pills of ecstasy of his own free will.

‘Hospital staff thought his death may be connected with the use of these drugs.

‘We started looking at how and why he died, what drugs he took and where they came from.

‘The two deaths are being treated as non-suspicious. Police are actively investigating both incidents and if Georgia and Tommy may have taken the same drugs.’

As previously reported five people have been arrested and released from custody although they remain under investigation.

Det Con Charnley told the hearing police had seized a quantity of drugs which are in the process of being forensically examined.

Mr Horsley said based on the evidence given at the hearing, inquests should be opened.

He set a date for later this year.