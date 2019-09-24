Cosham couple left horrified after gang of three burglars barge into their home

Have your say

POLICE are hunting for three burglars who barged into a family’s home and stole a watch.

The raid took place on Saturday, in Hawthorn Crescent at 8.45pm.

A man approached the house, claiming to have items for sale, police said.

He then barged into the property, followed by two other men.

The three men threatened a 75-year-old man and 59-year-old woman inside before running from the house, having taken a watch.

Detective Constable Stephen Bourne, who is leading the investigation, said the victims were horrified by the burglary.

He said: ‘This was a disturbing incident which has left the victims shocked and upset by what happened.’

Police have described the first man as being black and around 6ft tall and of stocky build.

He was aged between 32 and 36 and had short, black hair.

Police added he was wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket and a dark coloured jumper.

Both the second and third males were white, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall and aged between 25 and 33.

Each of the men was described as being ‘slim’ and wearing dark coloured jackets with baseball caps.

DC Bourne the force had stepped up its action to track down the offenders.

‘Officers have been in the area to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance,’ he said.

‘At this stage, we do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.”

‘As part of our investigation, we are keen to hear from anyone with information on what happened.

‘In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who was in this area at the time, and remembers seeing three men running away.

‘Perhaps you remember seeing three men matching the descriptions given? If so, please call us.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44190339133.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Police have previously warned members of the public to be careful when opening doors to strangers.