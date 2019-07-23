Cosham man attacked by burglar on his doorstep and left needing stitches

Have your say

A MAN was left with a cut to his head that required stitches after being attacked by a burglar on his doorstep.

The victim was in his flat on Almondsbury Road, Cosham, yesterday morning when a man knocked on the door.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them

The 67-year-old was then attacked by the man leaving him with injuries to his upper body.

He required stitches to his ear, hand and wrist, and to a cut on his head.

The assailant stole a gold necklace and bracelet that the victim was wearing. They are valued at around £4,000.

Detectives investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who has information about what happened, who maybe knows who was involved, or who spotted anything suspicious in the area at the time.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from people who have information about the stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC James Dickety on 101 quoting crime reference number 44190256091.