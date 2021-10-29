Officers were called at 5.43pm on Monday to a report that a man had been stabbed in the car park of the Red Lion pub.

Officers investigating the assault have charged Sammy Philpott with two counts of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 36-year-old, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.

The Red Lion in Cosham Picture: Tom Cotterill

A 40-year-old man from Chichester who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with this incident has been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Another Portsmouth man, aged 34, was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released from police custody with no further action being taken against him.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Portsmouth, remains in Southampton General Hospital in a stable condition.

A second man, a 39-year-old also from Portsmouth, suffered injuries to his back and face. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital and has since been discharged.

