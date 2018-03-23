Council closes nuisance house after spate of anti social behaviour

Gosport Borough Council has imposed a premises closure order on a leasehold property in Turner Avenue which has been at the centre of criminal behaviour in the area.

A capped needle was found in the property in Turner Avenue, Gosport

Gosport District Commander, Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich, said: ‘I’m pleased that this closure order has been granted by the court, which has recognised the serious impact of drug-related anti-social behaviour on the surrounding residents of Turner Avenue.

‘People living in the area have been affected by suspicious people visiting the address, who have been banging windows and ringing buzzers to gain entry at all times of day and night.

‘Violent fights have also been heard and blood has been found in stairwells. Bicycles have blocked hallways, communal areas have been damaged, a strong smell of drugs has been reported, along with reports of persons collapsed outside the block.’

Action was taken by Gosport Borough Council’s housing team with the support of the Neighbourhood Policing Team after a number of reports from the public regarding criminal behaviour at 121 Turner Avenue.

Ch Insp Woolrich added: ‘We executed a warrant at the address at the beginning of this year and we will continue to carry out enforcement activity relating to this address.

‘We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and will use every available power to stop it.’

A premises closure order was granted at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for the property which prevents any person, other than the leaseholder and their contractors attempting to enter the home.

Julie Smith, head of housing at the council said: ‘We are pleased that the residents and wider community will get some much needed respite while we consider what further action is necessary to safeguard the community from experiencing such activities again.

‘This may include applying for a forfeiture of the lease.’

The order will remain in place until June 21, 2018 and no persons will be allowed to enter the property during this time.

Councillor Mark Hook, leader of Gosport Borough Council said: ‘This is a great result for our housing team working in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Policing Team and a good example of partnership working in the community.

‘On behalf of residents in the area who have been affected by this we’re very happy with today’s outcome.’