Council leader set to meet minister

The leader of the city council is set to ‘make a case’ for Portsmouth in a visit to the policing minister.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, is due to meet Nick Hurd on April 24.

It comes after a full council meeting in which Liberal Democrats urged Cllr Jones to write to the home secretary.

That was voted down but instead Cllr Jones, along with Ukip’s Colin Galloway and Lib Dems Gerald Vernon-Jackson, met with senior police in Portsmouth.

Cllr Jones said: ‘At the meeting I made colleagues aware that by working together and fully understanding the complexities, many of which are linked to drugs and drug-related harm, I had secured a meeting with the policing minister Nick Hurd along with Hampshire Constabulary on April 24 to go through the Portsmouth position and put our case.’

It comes after last year there was a spike in commercial burglaries and drug-related stabbings.