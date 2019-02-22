Council removed CCTV cameras near Portsmouth park just weeks before police officer was stabbed

CIVIC chiefs have admitted removing three CCTV cameras near a park in the weeks before a police officer was stabbed.

The cameras were installed after concerns were raised about drug dealing in Stamshaw Park last year.

A police officer was stabbed in the back at Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road in Portsmouth, on Thursday, February 21 at 12.15pm. Pictured is: The scene at Stamshaw Park on Friday, February 22. Picture: Sarah Standing (220219-9931)

But they were removed in December – just weeks before a police officer received ‘significant’ injuries in an attack yesterday.

LATEST: Senior detective reveals knife or home-made shank may have been used in attack and appeals for phone footage of incident

The neighbourhood officer, a man, was responding to a call the previous day about drug dealing in the park.

When he approached a man he was stabbed in the back and suffered serious injuries. The officer is now stable and recovering in hospital.

Portsmouth City Council will now install permanent cameras covering the park.

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Three temporary CCTV cameras were set up last year at this location after reports of drug activity.

‘The issue died down and the cameras were moved to another area where they were needed.

‘After discussions with police we will now install CCTV permanently, to reassure local people, and have reopened the adventure playground.’

He added: ‘This was a terribly shocking incident for residents, our police colleagues and our staff.

‘Our thoughts are especially with the officer who was hurt, of course, and his loved ones. We're particularly proud of our staff, who responded superbly.

‘We would like to reassure residents that we and Hampshire Constabulary work very hard on protecting our community from crime. Incidents like this are not common in Portsmouth.’