SCAMMERS are going door-to-door trying to con people out of their hard-earned cash, according to Havant Borough Council.

The council says that scammers are going around the town, offering to change people’s council tax banding.

Companies claiming to be working with the council are contacting residents in the borough telling them their council tax banding is incorrect and that they are paying too much tax.

Residents are receiving doorstop visits, phone calls, text messages. The companies claim they can speed up the process of correctly banding the resident’s property for a fee.

Council tax is a tax based on the value of a property, with Band A being the cheapest and Band H the most expensive.

Havant Borough Council says it will not cold call residents under any circumstances, and has listed some tell-tale signs to spot scammers in the town:

> Asking to enter your home

> Sending suspicious calls or emails

> Asking for personal details

> Demanding money

The council urges people not to talk to the scammers, and instead contact the police on 101, as well as Hampshire County Council’s Trading Standards.