COUNTY: Woman dies in bridge fall horror

Have your say

A WOMAN has died after falling from a bridge in Hampshire.

The person, who has not been identified, fell from Itchen Bridge, Southampton, yesterday morning.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics and the coastguard, attended the scene and discovered the wounded 59-year-old.

However, a spokesman from Hampshire police has today confirmed the woman’s death.

In a statement, the police force said: ‘We were called at 11.10am to reports of a woman who had fallen from Itchen Bridge.

‘We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service.

‘The 59-year-old woman from Southampton was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious.’

Police added that a file for the coroner was now being prepared.