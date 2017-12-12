Court issues warrant to find men accused of attacking group of women

WARRANTS have been issued for three men charged by police who were investigating assaults on a group of women.

Sandryn Laskowski, 28, of Gruneisen Road, Landport, Portsmouth; Seweryn Siwak, 25, of White City Estate, London; and Lukaasz Wieckiewicz, 27, of Chaplin Road, London, were due to appear today.

But Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard none of the men turned up.

Siwak was last seen in the UK two weeks ago and was thought to be in Poland, the court heard.

The men were charged with affray police investigating assault allegations in Portsmouth made by five women on April 16.

Wieckiewicz was also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent in an assault on a woman who was walking in Kingston Road, North End, on April 16 at 11.25pm.

Portsmouth magistrates issued warrants for them to be brought back to court.