Robert Michael Blackmore, aka Mike Blackmore, has been convicted of further sexual offences committed against young boys.

The 71-year-old, of High Street, Stockbridge, was a volunteer coach in Burgess Hill during the 1990s. He was first convicted in 2004 for 11 counts of indecent assault on in the early 1990s.

Michael Blackmore has been jailed for six and a half years for further historic child sex offences in the 1990s. His victim, who came forward with allegations, described him as a 'coward' and a 'predator'.

Blackmore changed his name to Michael O’Neill when he was released. He was originally jailed for seven years. A new victim came forward in 2020 with fresh allegations.

Blackmore attended a voluntary interview for questioning. Detective constable Chris Smith, formerly from the complex abuse unit, investigated the new offences – Blackmore was charged.

The sex offender admitted to six further charges of indecent assault on a boy in the early 1990s. Dale Sullivan, prosecuting, told the court the victim was groomed by being taken to football matches – including being brought to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Blackmore met his victim through youth football. He sexually assaulted them when they were alone, including on outings away from his family and in the car at isolated locations.

Michael Blackmore committed several historic child sex offences in the early 1990s. Picture: Sussex police

The victim – unnamed for legal reasons – described the impact on his family and his anxiety, nervousness and depression. ‘The effects of this abuse will never go away, and came close to destroying my family.’ he said.

He added he described Blackmore as a ‘coward’ and a ‘predator’, who’s abuse left him with trauma. His honour judge David Rennie sentenced Blackmore to a further six and a half years in prison for the historic offences.

DC Smith said: ‘This case demonstrates the lifelong impact that sexual abuse has on victims. Blackmore ingratiated himself with boys families to earn their trust, then abused that trust by committing these crimes.

‘The victim showed enormous courage to come forward and report his experiences. It shows that Sussex Police takes these reports very seriously, and investigates all reports of sexual offences thoroughly.

‘We are pleased that the victim got justice, and hopefully he can begin to move on with his life.’