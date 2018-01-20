Cowardly burglar tried to target a widow’s home - but didn’t expect to run into Lucky

A cowardly burglar had a ‘Lucky’ escape after being scared off by an elderly woman’s ‘hero’ dog.

Widow Janice Snelling, 76, revealed she was ‘terrified’ when a large man broke into her house near Waterlooville, late on Monday night.

Jannice Snelling (76) - with her ferocious Yorkshire Terrier 'Lucky'

But the intruder bit off more than he could chew when, on entering Janice’s bedroom, he was confronted by ‘ferocious’ pint-sized 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier Lucky, who frightened off the man before he managed to steal anything.

‘I was lying in my bed when I heard some noise outside my room. Then the door suddenly opened and there was a large man standing in the doorway. I was so terrified, I didn’t know what to do,’ Janice said.

‘When Lucky saw him he went over to the corner of the bed and started barking. He just wouldn’t stop barking.

‘The man didn’t know what to do and, after taking one look at Lucky, got scared and shot out the door.’

She continued: ‘I don’t think he liked dogs, but with the size of the man you wouldn’t have thought he would be so frightened.

‘I wish I’d had a bat on me so I could have bashed the nasty man.

‘I live on my own so I just feel happy Lucky was with me. He saved us. He’s such a hero.’

Police were called to the house before searching the area. No-one has been arrested.

Janice said she had lived in the house for over 40 years, but was now too terrified to even go upstairs and was desperate to move.

‘I don’t know how the man got into the house. I thought everywhere was locked. It just makes me feel very scared. I’ve got a hockey stick by my bed now,’ she said.

‘I thought about getting a rottweiler, but I don’t think I need one with Lucky. He’s ferocious.’

Anyone with information should contact the police by ringing 101 and quoting 44180010432, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.