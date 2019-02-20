A HIT-and-run who killed a 11-year-old boy while going 55mph in a 20mph zone has been jailed.

Michael Ricardo Robinson, who had three previous driving bans, knocked Taylor Schofield down near his home in Beswick, Manchester, while he was trying to cross the road on his mountain bike.

Taylor Schofield died after being hit by Robinson who was going 55mph in a 20 zone. Picture: Greater Manchester Police/PA Wire

The ‘cowardly’ motorist then fled the scene as the young boy lay dying in the road in the early evening of January 12.

The 31-year-old handed himself into the police more than an hour later.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in the built-up residential area on Monday and was sentenced to six-years and eight months in jail at the same court today.

After entering his plea, it emerged he had been disqualified from driving on three previous occasions.

The father-of-one was banned from driving for two years as a youth in September 2004 after he chased another vehicle before he rammed it.

He also received an eight-month detention and training order for the offences of dangerous driving, assault and affray.

Robinson was back before the courts in 2006 for another motoring offence when he drove a quad bike on a public road in a dangerous manner while disqualified.

He was sentenced to a community order and given another two-year driving ban.

In April 2017 he was disqualified for a third time for driving while under the influence of drugs and was handed a 12-month ban and a fine.

Passing sentence on Wednesday, Judge Martin Walsh said those previous offences further aggravated his culpability.

He told Robinson: ‘I want to make the self-evident point that nothing that this court can do will put right the wrong that has been done and it should be understood that the sentence that I am about to impose cannot, and is not intended to, reflect the value of the young life that was tragically lost on that evening.

‘Taylor Schofield, a young boy with considerable potential and with his whole life ahead of him, was killed as a result of the dangerous manner in which you drove your motor vehicle.’

Judge Walsh told Robinson he would have received a 10-year jail term if he had been convicted after trial but reduced the sentence to reflect his early guilty plea.

He added: ‘It is clear to me that this is a case where there was on your part a deliberate decision to ignore or have a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road.

‘You took the decision to drive at a speed of 55mph in a severely restricted area.

‘The reduced speed limit and the obvious reasons for it were deliberately ignored by you and it was this that created the gross and obvious danger which ultimately led to the collision which resulted in Taylor's tragic death.’