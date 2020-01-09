Cowplain woman who bit Hampshire police officer jailed for pre-Christmas shoplifting spree

A WOMAN who went on a pre-Christmas shoplifting spree has been jailed.

Drug addict Kaya Evans, 26, of Cherry Tree Avenue, Cowplain, admitted 14 thefts.

She stole £6,280.16 worth of goods between October 24 and December 9.

That included two Christmas trees and toys worth a combined £470 from Marks and Spencer in Havant on December 3.

The defendant also admitted assaulting a police officer - by biting his hand - on December 13.

But Evans fell foul of a suspended sentenced previously imposed for 26 thefts and common assault.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court she was jailed for 38 weeks.

District judge Gary Lucie jailed her on December 16 for ‘persistent offending’ while on a suspended sentence and for carrying out 'high value thefts to support drug addiction'.

Many of the thefts were carried out with another person.

She was previously handed a suspended sentence for stealing £5,710.92 worth of goods between August 22 in 2018, and August 14 last year.

Those crimes included her stealing three coats worth £2,000 from Moncler.

The thefts took place in Havant, Portsmouth, Horndean and Bicester.