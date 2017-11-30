Crackdown launched on violent crime in city

Have your say

PATROLS at night-time hotspots are set to be boosted in a bid to crack down on violent crime, robberies and sex attacks.

Police in Portsmouth are launching Operation Rigging in the run-up to Christmas.

Posters are being put up in pubs, clubs, hotels and taxis warning people of the risks.

Street pastors are set to continue their patrols to give people support.

Inspector Louise Tester said: ‘People should be able to go out in Portsmouth, without fear of violent crime, robberies and sexual offences. These types of crimes will not be tolerated.

‘We’ve launched this preventative campaign to help people stay safe in the night time community in Portsmouth. We’re increasing our police patrols, but we’re also urging people to keep themselves safe, by following our crime prevention advice.’

Councillor Donna Jones is leader of Portsmouth City Council.

She said: ‘I’m fully behind the police campaign to increase patrols in order to tackle crime.

‘We have a vibrant city and a busy night time economy, therefore it’s important that Portsmouth is a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

‘I commend the police for their proactive approach in dealing with this important issue and encourage people to be extra vigilant over the Christmas period.’

