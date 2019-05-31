Credit card stolen during Portsmouth burglary was then used in city centre

Have your say

A CREDIT card that had been stolen from a home was later used in the city centre.

The card was taken from a property in New Road East, which links Buckland to Copner, during a burglary between May 11 and 12.

Do you recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him as part of their investigation. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

It was later used in Commercial Road, in the centre of Portsmouth on May 12.

Officers investigating the use of the stolen credit card have released an image of a man they want to speak in connection with the incident.

If you recognise this man, please get in touch with by calling 101 and quoting 44190163042.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.