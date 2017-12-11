Crime commissioner appeals for extra council tax cash to cover Hampshire police’s £10m shortfall

People are being asked if they would pay extra council tax to help fund a £10m shortfall at Hampshire police.

Michael Lane, Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, has launched a consultation asking people if they would pay more to fund police.

Government is set to keep the grant it gives police the same - but only if council tax rates make up a shortfall, Mr Lane said.

People in Band D properties would face paying an extra £3.29 - to a total of £168.75 - in 2018/19 if the tax increases 1.99 per cent.

In a statement released today Mr Lane said: ‘While the amount of funding Hampshire Constabulary receives would broadly remain the same, the costs of providing policing services are rising due to increase in demand, the pay award agreed by Government for police officers and inflation.

‘These pressures mean that even with a council tax increase at the maximum of 1.99 per cent, there is an expected shortfall of £10 million for 2018/19 financial year to meet the cost of maintaining a level of policing that keeps us all safer.

‘I am keen to hear from our council tax payers the level of contribution they are willing to make.

‘The survey will ensure I hear the voices of Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton residents and the results will help me to set this year’s precept.’

The force receives £47.7m below the national average and is the third lowest cost force per head of population, according to watchdog HMICFRS.

Complete the survey at hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/budget by 12pm on January 22, 2018.