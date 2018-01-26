Crime commissioner said he ‘vetoed’ axe of marine unit

Have your say

THE crime commissioner has said he wielded a personal ‘veto’ to stop the marine unit being axed.

Michael Lane said at a meeting of the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel that Hampshire police did have a plan to axe the 10-strong marine unit.

But he said he personally intervened to stop this from happening.

Mr Lane told the meeting in Winchester: ‘It was my personal veto that said this would not happen, that the marine unit should be protected and look to make it sustainable for the future. And that may include change.’

On Monday Hampshire police said a paper would be considered at today’s meeting about disbanding the marine unit.

But two hours later the force apologised and said this was incorrect.

Two police officer posts are due to be dropped from the 10-strong unit, which operates a fleet of four boats in the Solent.

It has anti-terror responsibilities and has been involved in investigating crime.