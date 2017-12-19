Crime commissioner ‘welcomes’ police funding announcement

HAMPSHIRE’S crime commissioner has welcomed a Home Office announcement police forces are set to get more cash.

The government has said central grant money to forces will remain the same, and police and crime commissioners (PCCs) will be able to increase the council tax precept by £1 a month.

It comes as Hampshire police faces a £10m shortfall and is set to axe its force support unit and leave road policing unit vacancies unfilled.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Hampshire PCC Michael Lane said he welcomed the announcement but said they were ‘short term’.

He said: ‘It is a welcome recognition of the pressures of policing and police-related demand.

‘It’s a welcome number of easements to enable me to set a budget for the next three years that will keep us safer that will sustain work into the future looking to be innovative, changing to defeat those who wish us harm, looking to deliver a policing service that is modern, operationally effective and continuing to meet demands.

‘Today is good news, it is progress, it’s not the end of the journey.’