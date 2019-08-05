Criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update

This is our latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Aaron Carter, 22, of Ashurst Road, Portsmouth, admitted having an offensive weapon, a wooden pole, in Wayte Street, Cosham, on December 22.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Danny Gattrell, 32, of Kingfisher Close, Waterlooville, was jailed for 28 days.

He admitted theft at TK Maxx in Waterlooville on July 1, and at Sainsbury's the next day where he tried to take £828 worth of vacuum cleaners.

And he admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Gattrell also admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Amanda Foxley, 22, of Alma Road, Southampton, admitted theft of a mobile phone and house keys at Dunsmore Close, Southsea, on March 20.

She also admitted failing to surrender to court on June 17.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

John Kelly, 44, of Broadmere Avenue, Havant, admitted failing to comply with a community order on February 25.

He was fined £50 but was detained in court instead.

Gary Saunders, 59, of Victoria Street, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on January 2.

And he admitted breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

Magistrates jailed him for 15 weeks in all.

Kelly Jeans, 40, of Alhambra Road, Southsea, admitted theft of wine, cake and cream worth £7.85 on January 14 at Sainsbury's.

She admitted assault by beating on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £50 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

James Pennington, 32, of Spinney Close, Waterlooville, admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra on the M27 eastbound at junction 11 without insurance on February 3.

Magistrates fined him £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and banned him for six months.

Jamie Nicholds, 40, of Stampsey Court, Stamshaw, admitted theft of five bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury's in Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, on June 24.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

Nicholds was fined £40 with an £85 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.