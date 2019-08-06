Criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update

This is our latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Emma Baldacchino, 28, of Albany Road, Southsea, admitted racially-aggravated assault on April 12 in Portsmouth.

She also admitted stealing £30.26 worth of goods from Tesco in Craswell Street, and assault by beating.

She must complete a two-year community order, 30 days' rehabilitation activities and 60 hours' unpaid work.

She must pay £50 for the racist assault.

Shane Chatters, 21, of Wensley Road, Reading, admitted arson by setting fire to a bin in Portsmouth on April 1.

Chatters must complete a year-long community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities and 60 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay £150 compensation to Portsmouth City Council.

Robert Fletcher, 41, of Hillary Close, Heybridge in Maldon, admitted theft at Tesco in Craswell Street on July 4, and theft at Adsa in Waterlooville on June 1.

Fletcher also admitted five shoplifting offences in West Sussex, and failing to comply with supervision requirements.

He was jailed for 90 days.

Daniel Roney, 20, of Boyd Road, Gosport, was convicted in his absence of failing to give the identity of a driver of an Iveco vehicle on March 22 at Havant.

Magistrates fined him £200 with a £30 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

Roney was banned from driving for six months.

Amy Stephenson, 33, of West Street, Titchfield, admitted theft of items worth £353.55 at Tesco in Havant on June 20.

She also admitted failing to surrender to court on July 9.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Michael Brooker, 56, of Totland Road, Cosham, admitted using threatening, abusive words or behaviour in Northern Road, Cosham on June 26.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jack Davies, 25, of Durham Street, Gosport, admitted drink-driving a black BMW in Carisbrooke Road, Gosport, on June 24.

Magistrates fined him £346 with a 12-month ban.

He must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Benjamin Pennicott, 37, of Carless Close, Gosport, admitted stealing gin from B&M in Fareham worth £29.98. He must pay compensation.