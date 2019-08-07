Criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update

This is our latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Steven Bassindale, 19, of Nyewood Avenue, Portchester, admitted two charges of assault by beating in Fareham on June 18.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with alcohol treatment for six months, and 25 days' rehabilitation activities.

Bassindale must pay £60 compensation.

He also admitted having MDMA on the same day, and an assault on June 4, using threatening, abusive words or behaviour, and assaulting a police officer on June 18.

He must pay £25 compensation to the police officer.

Bassindale also breached two conditional discharges and two community orders.

Daniel McNaughton, 30, of Livesay Gardens, Baffins, admitted criminal damage to a Seat Ibiza on June 11 last year.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gwin Williams, 53, of Percy Road, Southsea, admitted assault by beating on May 31 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a one-year community order with 20 days' rehabilitation and 150 hours' unpaid work.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

Williams must pay £100 compensation, a £100 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Julie Chandler, 29, of Nursling Crescent, West Leigh, admitted assault by beating on June 23.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Dean Morris, 34, of Shearer Road, Portsmouth, admitted using violence to secure entry into premises in Sultan Road, Buckland, on May 4.

Magistrates fined him £133 with £258 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Gordon Bourke, 44, of Springfield Way, Fareham, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating on November 25 last year, and a charge of using violence to get into a premises in Old Farm Lane.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Gregory Feltham, 20, of no fixed address, admitted three charges of criminal damage, to a back door, car windscreen and bedroom door.

The charges span March 1 to May 3 at Sovereign Crescent, Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 33-day programme and 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates imposed a year-long restraining order.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Darius Finch, 28, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted damaging a television on June 18 last year in Fareham, and assault by beating.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

Finch must pay £300 compensation to the woman he assaulted, and an £85 victim surcharge.