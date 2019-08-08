Criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - latest update

This is our latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Harry Robbins, 22, of Hilsea Crescent, Hilsea, admitted having an offensive weapon - a kitchen knife - and harassment in June.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a 12-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must complete 25 days' rehabilitation.

Robbins must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

A restraining order bans him from contacting a woman or going to Ernest Road in Portsmouth.

The knife must be destroyed.

SEND TIPS: Tweet, email or call in your news tips

Aaron Cornell, 35, of Victoria Road North, Southsea, admitted assaulting a police officer on May 25.

Cornell must pay £50 compensation.

Courtney Rice, 19, of Cobden Street, Gosport, admitted theft of groceries worth £93.70 from Waterlooville on May 16 - hours after receiving a community order.

She must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Rice admitted breaching a community order imposed on May 16 for theft and criminal damage.

She also admitted failing to turn up at court on July 9.

Magistrates imposed a 49-day jail term suspended for a year.

Kyle Rice, 19, of Cobden Street, Gosport, admitted theft on May 16, failing to turn up at court on July 9 and breaching a community order and conditional discharge.

READ MORE: Trial set as Brendan Rowan-Davies appears at Winchester Crown Court accused of killing Kelly-Anne Case

Magistrates imposed a 49-day jail term suspended for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Darren Howard, 53, of HMP Birmingham, was convicted of two charges of assault by beating on February 4 in Havant.

Magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks for the assaults involving spitting.

Amy Gash, 26, of Bedhampton Way, Havant, admitted harassment between June 19 and June 25.

She also admitted using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour on July 13.

And she admitted harassing another woman between June 20 and June 24.

Magistrates imposed a 14-week jail term suspended for nine months.

Jamie Yeo, 34, of Longfleet Road, Poole, admitted stealing £790 from Foot Asylum in Portsmouth on March 14 in Portsmouth, and £169.99 on February 10.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 12 days' rehabilitation activities and 150 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay £959.99 compensation.

Jordan Hernandez, 29, of Lake Road, Portsmouth, admitted theft of an electronic device at Sainsbury's on March 26.

He admitted failing to turn up at court on July 10, and breaching a conditional discharge.

Hernandez also admitted three charges of failing to comply with supervision requirements.

He was jailed for 28 days. He must pay £115.

Sarah Warry-Chitty, 22, of Browning Close, Whiteley, Fareham, admitted possession of cannabis, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on November 18, 2018.

She was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.