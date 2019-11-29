Have your say

HOMES in the north of the city are being broken into by a crooks, who have stolen cars, cash and jewellery during a crime spree, police have warned.

Criminals raided homes across Cosham, Hilsea and North End before stealing cash, electronic devices and cars.

Criminals are breaking into people's homes and stealing cars. Photo posed by a model.

The first incident took place in Aberdare Avenue, Cosham, between 4pm on Thursday, November 21 and 11.30pm on Sunday.

Thieves broke into a home, stealing jewellery, about £500 in cash, electronic devices and keys to a Volkswagen Golf that was parked on the driver. The vehicle was also stolen.

The second incident happened between 11pm on Sunday and 5.30am on Monday in Gatcombe Drive, Hilsea.

Offenders entered the property, taking the keys to an Audi A3 parked outside and stealing the car.

The final incident occurred between 8am on Sunday and 11.25pm on Monday in Drayton Road, North End.

Again, criminals entered a home and snatched a bunch of keys, including the key to a Ford Focus parked outside. The vehicle was then stolen.

Hampshire police is now investigating the incident.

Appealing to the public for help, a spokesman said: ‘Did you see anything suspicious on these dates and times and in these areas? We are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190426228. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers have also reminded residents to secure all doors and windows to their homes, not to leave their keys nears doors or windows and to keep car keys out of sight, possibly in a locked cupboard or chest of drawers.