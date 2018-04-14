Cross-county thief facing six and a half years in jail

A BURGLAR who committed a number of crimes across the region has been handed a jail sentence of six and a half years

Jason Martin, 36, was convicted of four offences following a joint investigation by Hampshire Constabulary and Sussex Police.

Martin, of no fixed address, had been charged with eight counts of burglary and remanded in custody until he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court.

These burglaries included a burglary on November 13 in Hill Pound, Swanmore, and another in Petersfield.

The investigation into Martin began after two properties were broken into in Chichester, with a BMW being stolen which was later spotted by officers in Portsmouth.

As the investigation into Martin continued, officers searched a property he had links to and discovered the property stolen from the burglary in Petersfield alongside property that had been reported stolen from a different property on the same road.

Finally, Hampshire officers identified Martin on CCTV footage using a stolen bank card from a property in Ryecroft, Havant.

He pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced on March 27.

He was given a four-and-a-half year sentence for the burglary in Swanmore and a two year sentence to run consecutively for the seven other burglaries.

Ten other Hampshire offences and three other Sussex offences were taken into consideration and will lie on file.

Jon Berisford, of the Community Investigation Team, said: ‘This was a successful joint force investigation and the evidence against Martin was extensive.

‘The substantial prison sentence given to Martin underlines the gravity of his offending, which had a considerable impact on the residents of Sussex and Hampshire at the end of last year and beginning of this year.

‘I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information and allowed justice to be served.’