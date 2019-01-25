Cruel Hampshire pet owner left dog in so much pain he had to be put down

A man who left his dog in so much pain he had to be put down has been banned from having pets.

Dalton Wills, 21, of Harrison Road, Southampton let his German Sheppard, called Chace, suffer with chronic skin problems for months.

Chace the German Sheppard had to be put down because he was suffering so much. Picture: RSCPA

When RSPCA officers discovered the dog, after being called in August last year, they found hair loss over his rump and down his thighs.

There was also evidence of severe chronic self trauma and marked secondary skin infection.

A veterinary inspection later confirmed that Wills failure to ensure necessary treatment, care and attention for his dog’s skin disease caused suffering unnecessarily for between two and three months.

Sadly because Chace was in so much agony he had to be put down, despite the vet attempting intensive treatment to try to bring the pain under control.

Wills was banned from keeping any animal for five years last Friday after pleading guilty to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at Southampton magistrates court.

As well as being banned from owning pets, Wills was handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and told to complete 220 hours unpaid work.

He must also pay £100 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

RSPCA Inspector Tina Ward said: ‘Chace was in an horrendous condition and had been left without the care he needed and deserved for a significant period of time.

‘Pets are reliant on owners to ensure that their needs are met, and it’s never acceptable to ignore an animal when they are in pain and distress.

‘Wills did take responsibility and was remorseful and said it was never his intention to do nothing but he did.

‘Chace was sadly put to sleep because he was suffering. He was given intensive treatment by vet which didn’t bring his pain and discomfort under control.’